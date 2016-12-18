Dr Tuivavalagi - Global benefits of indigenous soil knowledge

Soil is basic to our survival, Dr Tuivavalagi of the College of Micronesia-FSM says the knowledge that indigenous people hold in relation to soil can have many benefits for the research work that is being conducted by the Global Soil Partnership a Food and Agricultural organisation of the United Nations.

Dr Nat Tuivavalagi is a soil scientist. For over 40 years, he's conducted research throughout the world in relation to agriculture and soil. He's the Australasian representative on the Global Soil Partnership run by the United Nations.

“Soil is basic to our survival on a global scale FAO is taking the lead to organise this work to focus on soil and its importance.”

Dr Tuivavalagi is from Fiji, he believes the traditional knowledge and world view that indigenous people have throughout the world is valuable to the research work that is being conducted by the Global Soil Partnership.

“There are certain aspects of the land that are peculiar to certain areas and it is important to get the views of the people who have been living there for hundreds if not thousands of years.”

The belief this soil scientist has is that by encouraging indigenous people to network and share their traditional knowledge will create many benefits on a global scale.

For more info: Global Soil partnership www.fao.org