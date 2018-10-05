Diplomat inspired by Matiu Rata

New Zealand Ambassador to Italy, Patrick Rata says he’s inspired by his late Uncle, former Māori politician, Matiu Rata.

Rata spoke to Native Affairs reporter Ripeka Timutimu from the Embassy of New Zealand in Rome.

“He seemed to provide inspiration for a whole lot of young people who have now come through with a strong focus on the Treaty and negotiations in NZ. That’s what I draw from Uncle Mat’s legacy.”

Rata has broken all the stereotypes of Māori growing up in South Auckland.

“It's a nice place. I grew up there, I always appreciated the strong focus we had there on Māori culture in our schools and Pacific schools. It has it’s challenges but all places do.”

Rata has spent 30 years working in the New Zealand diplomatic service. He was appointed NZ Ambassador to Italy in 2014 by the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murray McCully.

His post in Rome will conclude next year.