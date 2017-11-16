Davidson takes on role as Deputy Chair of Māori Affairs Select Committee

The Green Party is today announcing that its Māori Affairs spokesperson Marama Davidson has been elected as the new Deputy Chair of the Māori Affairs Select Committee.

Davidson says she will support Rino Tirikatene in his role as Chair, and will help to the lead the work of the committee.

"I am honoured and excited to be able to serve our people in this new role as the Deputy Chair of the Māori Affairs Select Committee. I'm looking forward to supporting Rino and working hard in the best interests of whānau, hapū and iwi Māori, continuing in the spirit of unity and consensus for which the committee is known."

Davidson promises to deliver real change and says her Party is the strongest and has the most consistent track record on kaupapa Māori and Te Tiriti.