Davidson says its too early for her to hold a Ministerial role

Green Party MP Marama Davidson says she hasn't been in parliament long enough to be allocated a ministerial position and says she's happy with her new role as Deputy Musterer for her party. The Green Party today announced four MPs who will be allocated roles in the new government.

Davidson says it's too early for her to have a ministerial position.

“I wasn't keen on a ministerial position during my first term in parliament. People may have forgotten I have only been in parliament for a year and a half. My support for the Greens and the aspirations of Māori still continues.”

Davidson who is number two on the Green Party list says her responsibilities as an MP can also continue outside the government’s new administration.

“During the coalition negotiations my portfolios like Māori issues, housing and human rights weren't included in the discussions but I will continue to advocate for those things outside of the government's administration.”

The Green Party has announced the four MPs who will get government roles. They are leader James Shaw, Transport spokesperson Julie-Anne Genter, Environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage and Social Development spokesperson Jan Logie.

Gareth Hughes will be the party whip and Marama Davidson will be the deputy.

“Three of the Green MPs allocated government roles will be ministers outside the cabinet and one will be a parliamentary under-secretary.”