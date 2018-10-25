Topic: Treaty Settlements

Crown proposal causing division

By Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

There are many ups and downs to get through before the Ngāpuhi Treaty Claims are settled. 

The third round of meetings with the minister and Ngāpuhi are over and not everyone is in support of the proposal set out by Te Roopū Tūhono.

The iwi is divided.  Ngati Manu has separated themselves in disagreement, Ngāti Hine has a petition opposing it. 

At the end of the day, a 65% vote of support is needed to pass the proposed evolved mandate.

The minister and the Roopū Tūhono will be meeting tonight and going over some of the feedback and submissions from the iwi.

