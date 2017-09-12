A call for a solution to suicide

By Online News - Rereātea

Political candidates and MPs met with families affected by suicide where they were confronted with the devastating stories of lost loved ones and those who were left behind.

606 empty pairs of shoes representing those who died from suicide were laid out between the groups and those affected pushed the call for an urgent review of the mental health system.

Many families spoke of the difficulty they faced in reaching out for help and urged the government to bolster the preventative resources for families dealing with mental health issues.

More in National

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community