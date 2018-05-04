Topic: Politics

Bill to protect Māori seats drawn from ballot

By Talisa Kupenga

A member's bill drawn from the parliamentary ballot aims to entrench the Māori seats in legislation.

Labour MP Rino Tirikatene says his Electoral (Entrenchment of the Māori Seats) Amendment Bill would address electoral disparity by bringing Māori seats in line with the general seats.

"It was a great feeling.  My bill had been in the ballot for over two years and I'm just pleased I have the opportunity to bring it before the house and hopefully we can advance it through the parliamentary process," says Tirikstene.

Under the Electoral Act, the provisions establishing the general electorates are entrenched, meaning only a 75 percent majority can overturn them.

Tirikatene's Electoral (Entrenchment of the Māori Seats) Amendment Bill would give Māori electoral seats the same protection.

Tirikatene says, "Our Māori electorate seats don't have that protection and so they can be overturned or abolished just by a simple majority of parliament so there's a discrepancy there".

Tirikatene's bill is similar to one put forward by the late Parekura Horomia and comes at a time when local government is calling for the removal of "unfair" poll provisions unique to the establishment of Māori wards.

"We're also seeing these issues arise at local government level and I certainly hope we can take a wider look to ensure we can get appropriate participation and also recognition through the law to ensure that Māori aren't prejudiced".

Tirikatene expects the bill's first reading within the next two months.

Related stories: Politics

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community