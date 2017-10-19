Bill English bows out of government

Outgoing Prime Minister Bill English expressed his disappointment following Winston Peters' announcement this evening.

English said he rang to congratulate Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern on being able to form a new coalition government, and wished the new government "well".

He thanked his negotiation team, the members of his party and those who supported the National Party in this Election campaign, and said that due to an MMP system, this result was possible.

His deputy Paula Bennett affirmed that despite the disappointment that their party is "strong".

You can watch their address here: