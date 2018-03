Up to 155 new State houses will be built in 15 regions across the country in a bid to reduce homelessness.

Housing New Zealand will build the homes in areas where they're needed most with the majority being built in Hastings Marlborough and South Canterbury.

Housing Minister Phil Twyford sez if more State houses were built in the past decade New Zealand wouldn't have the levels of homelessness it does today.

Work will begin this month and it's expected people will start moving in from mid-2018.