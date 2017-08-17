Battle for Māori seats hits the airwaves

The iwi radio network has launched its election debates.

Te Wero 2017 is a series of debates focusing on the Māori Electorates; Te Tai Tokerau, Tāmaki Makaurau, Waikato-Hauraki, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Te Tai Tonga, Waiariki and Te Tai Hauāuru.

Next week, the Battle for Te Tai Hauāuru begins where Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe will go head to head with former league star, Howie Tamati from the Māori Party and the Greens’ Jack McDonald, who has been winning elections since he was a teenager not so long ago.

The showdown will take place at Pātaka Art + Museum in Porirua next Wednesday August 16.

The candidates will be quizzed on issues such as whether a royal commission should be held on the abuse on children in care, how outstanding hapu and iwi claims should be dealt with, and what can be done for 70,000 out of work rangatahi.

The hour-long debate will be broadcast at 10am on Friday August 18, along with another hour of expert discussion on the electorate profile, voting patterns, and commentary on the candidates’ debate performances.

It will also include Māori contesting general seats in the rohe.

Te Wero 2017 aims to help voters a range of information make a decision on who to give their two ticks to on September 23.

It will broadcast across the iwi radio network and is brought to you by Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori and Te Māngai Pāho.

For more information tune into your local iwi station or go to the website waateanews.com http://www.waateanews.com/Te+Wero+Election+2017.html