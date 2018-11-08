Ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration

The Green Party is celebrating the passing of the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill, banning new offshore oil and gas exploration in Aotearoa.

The bill passed by 63 votes to 55.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says it's a significant day for the country's transformation away from fossil fuels and towards a clean, green, low-carbon future.

However, National's energy spokesperson Jonathan Young says the government has ignored the advice of officials and industry to push ahead with its agenda.

"It’s a dark day for the energy sector now that the government has rammed through its ban on new offshore exploration, a ban National will reverse."

Many Māori have been vocal opponents of offshore exploration, expressing discontent through protests, court action and delegations to the United Nations.