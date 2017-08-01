The Arioi Experience Tahiti

The Arioi Cultural Centre in Tahiti are helping to uplift the educational achievements of Tahitian children who are failing in mainstream schools in Tahiti. By instilling the Tahitian values and cultural traditions is how the Arioi cultural centre aims to help the future generation of Tahitian children.

“Our values is passion, cultural values of family.

A real big part of our children coming from the low socio part class so we decided to help them by the culture.”

The Arioi cultural director Hinatea Columbine says by teaching the Tahitian children traditional knowledge of their own cultural heritage is the focus of Arioi.

“We want to make a fusion of the past and nowadays to teach the children their history. And now we want to give them the tools to be Arioi today.

The Arioi in the past time they were the artist who has knowledge for the ceremony for the dance, for the chant for the drums.

We try to teach them our history how to do custom how to dance, the drums and music. Cooking the food and how to be Arioi and how to be a real Ma'ohi today.”

By teaching the children song, dance and music all in their native language of Te Reo Maori Hinatea Columbine believes will help create future pathways for their students.

“That is why we decided to make the Tahitian teacher here and she is the one reference so all the children have to speak in Tahitian with her. To put reo Tahiti in the cultural centre first because I have to do it to for me and then my students see I going in and then they say ok us to.

The team at Arioi Cultural Centre are creating an e learning platform that will open their services of learning Tahitian language and culture to the world. -

“We decided to open an E Learning Platform web site where everybody around the world can learn how to dance how to play ukelele, oere and even to speak Tahitian.”

Hinatea Columbine says the Arioi E learning platform will help fund and provide educational resources for the centre.

“We have to build an economic business to be really good. With that fund we will help the children get activities and then we can open other cultural centre around Tahiti and then after in the outer islands to.”

The Arioi Cultural Centre E Learning platform will be launched later this month.

Thank you to Tahiti Tourisme and Air Tahiti Nui for sponsoring this story.

For more information www.arioi.pf

Email: thearioiexperience@gmail.com