Advance voting turn-out could reflect worry among voters - Political commentator

The number of people casting early votes has nearly doubled since the last election, with 350,000 more people taking to the booths than in 2014.

Six-hundred and seventy-four-thousand votes and counting.

Political commentator Roihana Nuri says, "Main party supporters are scurrying to the booths because they're worried their party might lose."

But what of the youth quake many anticipate could sway results?

Veteran Journalist Tini Molyneux says, “A lot of people believe the youth vote has been awoken by Jacinda, but they should be wary because National have a young voting base too."

Rotorua Central Mall is in the top five busiest advance polling sites in the country. Nuri believes the general seat here could indicate who wins government.

“Most of the time if blue wins, blue takes government, if red wins, red takes government. Before Todd McClay it was Steve Chadwick from Labour when they won government. So I believe the general seat here is an indicator of what wider New Zealand wants."

Nuri is unsure whether Coffey or Flavell will win but Molyneux is backing Flavell.

Nuri is certain a minor party will fall victim to the red-blue battle aftermath.

"It will either be the The Māori Party, NZ First, or The Greens because their voting base come from the two major parties."

Tomorrow is the last day to enrol to vote and although enrolment levels have improved across the country, 340,409 eligible voters were yet to do so.