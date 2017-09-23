Adrian Rurawhe ahead of competitors in Te Tai Hauāuru

Labour's incumbent Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe is still ahead in the race for Te Tai Hauāuru with 54% of votes counted so far.

Rurawhe currently has 5344 with Howie Tamati not too far behind on 4764.

In the last election Rurawhe captured 41.3% of the 19,568 valid votes cast for Te Tai Hauāuru candidates.

In this year's general elections, Rurawhe, along with Labour's other Māori electorate MPs, have chosen not to be on the Labour list.

Rurawhe has a background in management and was business manager at a Māori health and environmental research unit before entering Parliament.

He is a great-grandson of Rātana founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana and grandson of Matiu and Iriaka Rātana who were MPs for Western Māori.

Māori Television's recent poll results put Rurawhe at 39% – 13 points behind Māori Party candidate Howie Tamati who had 52% of voter support.

The electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru incorporates the iwi of Taranaki, Whanganui, Horowhenua, Manawatū, Kāpiti Coast and Porirua along with Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Maniapoto.