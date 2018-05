Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, has revealed a $7mil contingency fund for the Whenua Māori Programme to support Māori landowners.

The funding will support the design, establishment and on-going delivery of services for owners of Māori freehold land.

The minister says the funding could provide opportunities for Māori landowners to network and share knowledge.

It could also provide them with improved access to information and research.