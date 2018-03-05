$3mil for Gita recovery in Samoa

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the New Zealand government will fund another $3 million to assist Samoa's recovery from Cyclone Gita.

The funds are in addition to money and resource support the government has already contributed to the recovery from Cyclone Gita, including $750,000 given to non-governmental organisations to deliver relief to Tonga and another $1.5 million split between Tonga and Samoa.

The cyclone's impact was the topic of discussion during Ardern's meeting with the prime minister of Samoa, Tuila'epa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi. today.

Ardern says the cyclone brought flooding to low-lying and coastal areas of both Samoa's main islands, causing damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

The funding will support the recovery and building of more resilient infrastructure.

"There is much work to do to recover from this and build resilience to these storms so the people of Samoa can ready themselves for these events as much as possible in the future," she says.

"The impact of Cyclone Gita has been felt across the region, including in New Zealand, and the government is committed to helping communities at home and in the Pacific recover as quickly as possible.”

The Prime Minister is currently in Samoa leading the week-long 2018 Pacific Mission.

She will travel to Niue tomorrow, followed by Tonga and the Cook Islands.