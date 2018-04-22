30 taonga are returned home to Te Waimate Taiamai

Three Ngāpuhi marae from Te Waimate Taiamai have come together to restore and return a 30 piece collection of taonga to the people of Ngāpuhi's garden state. Highlighting a collaborative effort that marae representatives say could be a way forward for Ngāpuhi.

The tools of Rongo are being used to plough new opportunities for three marae in Te Waimate Taiamai.

Tauwhara, Parawhenua and Rawhitiroa have used the spirit of Rongo in these tools to pave a pathway for new education. Bethany Mātai Edmunds says this approach is how knowledge survives.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage say this collaboration is something to admire.

The ministry's Luke Stenner says, "There were three marae that came together or a group of cousins that came together and decided what to do with these taonga."

The group's spokesperson says that these ancient gardening tools signal the rejuvenation of an area that was once a garden state. The iwi are now planning gardening, maramataka, pūanga and Matariki wānanga.

The taonga will be divided and placed across the three marae as acknowledgement f history and educational resources for Te Waimate Taiamai descendants.