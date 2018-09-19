125 years since women gained the right to vote

One hundred and twenty-five years ago today New Zealand made history when women won their right to vote.

Acting Minister for Women Eugenie Sage says she is proud that New Zealand established itself as a world leader in women’s rights when it became the first country in the world to grant women the right to vote.

"We acknowledge the work of Kate Sheppard, Meri Te Tai Mangakāhia, and all of the suffragists who tirelessly campaigned for the vote. We also acknowledge the men who supported the cause and voted for the Bill to pass.”

Sage says New Zealand is proving to be a great place for women as the country’s current leader is a woman, with many women in cabinet.

"This government continues to take action to ensure our country is progressing well for women's rights. We have extended paid parental leave for up to 26 weeks for babies and to ensure workplaces are fairer for women. We are working hard to overhaul pay equity legislation and to end violence against women.”

Sage says she is pleased to see people of all ages celebrating this significant day and she encourages people to think about the future.

"Increasing public recognition of women's achievements can inspire women and girls on their career choices, inspire our next leaders and break down gender stereotypes that exist in society.

"I look forward to the next generation of New Zealand suffragists."