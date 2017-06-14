Zero waste kaupapa to receive close to $800,000

Waste minimisation project Para Kore will receive close to $800,000 to help expand and support the initiative, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson has announced.

Simpson says, “With funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) the programme has already been successfully implemented in several regions including Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hauraki, and Ruakawa. So far 171 marae are taking part in the programme, and they have diverted an astonishing 178 tonnes of waste from landfill,” Mr Simpson says.

The Para Kore programme is based on reducing waste, recycling and composting at Marae and Māori events throughout the country. The aim is for all marae to work towards zero waste by 20/20.

“Para Kore works alongside marae committees to help set-up reuse, recycling and composting systems. Local waste advisors provide education, support and practical tools such as bins and signage to implement Para Kore on marae. Established in 2009, Para Kore Marae Inc is a not-for-profit organisation, and provides its educational programme to marae, free of charge.

This programme provides a good example of how marae, hapū and iwi can make changes that have the potential to divert large amounts of waste from ending up in landfill and harming Papatūānuku," Simpson says.

Para Kore was the proud recipient of the 2016 Energy Globe Award. The Energy Globe Award is today’s most prestigious environmental prize worldwide, with over 170 participating countries and more than 1500 project submissions every year.

The WMF was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. The fund’s purpose is to boost New Zealand’s performance in waste minimisation, by reducing waste and increasing the recovery of useful resources from waste. Over $80 million has been awarded to more than 130 projects to date.



