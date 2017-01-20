Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series set to showcase rising stars

The Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series kicks off today where rising stars of the popular sport are set to showcase their talent.

A total of 12 teams will compete over 6 divisions; U18 Women's, U18 Men's, U18 Mixed, U20 Women's, U20 Men's and U20 Mixed.

Māori Television will deliver coverage of all the action at the Youth Trans-Tasman Test Series via Livestream HERE.

The tournament is a 3-day event which will be held at Mountford Park, Manurewa, Auckland.

Below is the full program for today.

DAY ONE - Friday 20 January 2017