Youth offending rates dropping

Youth offending is in the spotlight today with the release of the first Youth Justice Indicators Summary Report.

The report shows the rate of offending for children aged 10-13 years has fallen by 59%, and offending by young people aged 14-16 years has dropped by 63% over the last eight years.

However, the reduction in offending rates for Europeans and other ethnicities far outstripped that of young Pasifika and rangatahi Māori.

"Māori are increasingly making up a greater proportion of those who appear in the Youth Court," says Associate Minister of Justice, Aupito William Sio.

"The report shows there are opportunities in the youth justice system to further reduce youth offending. That is why it is a key objective of this Government to reframe the justice system from a punitive to a rehabilitation focus and reduce the number of Maori and Pasifika youth in the system".

Sio says he and his colleagues will be working hard to further reduce those numbers.