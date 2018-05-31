Youth discuss difficulties of society

Photo credit: The Moko Foundation's Dr Lance O'Sullivan with several rangatahi Māori at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York.

Nearly 300 youth attended last month's Aotearoa Youth Declaration. Now, they're taken their knowledge back to their communities.

High school student participants discussed the biggest challenges they face in society and recommended solutions for organisations and business to address them.

Event coordinator Victoria Rhodes-Carlin says, “Young people are not disengaged, apathetic or lazy. They are passionate, informed and driven to make a difference for the future of our country.

"However, these young people are not adequately engaged in decision-making processes in Aotearoa. We ran the Aotearoa Youth Declaration to equip students with tools to make themselves heard.”

Learn more and read the Aotearoa Youth Declaration here.