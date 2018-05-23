Young people driven to distraction on roads

The organisation Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD), is adding its voice to call for drivers to keep their eyes on the road and not their phones.

Young people are the group most likely to be involved in crashes caused by in-vehicle distractions.

SADD has organised a national "PhoneFree48" campaign over the weekend of 25-27 May to raise awareness of the risks of distractions for drivers.

Participating students will go without their phones for 48 hours (6 pm Friday to 6 pm Sunday), sponsored by family and friends.

