Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

The world loses its Queen of Soul

By Regan Paranihi

The queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, has died at the age of 76, after battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit surrounded by family and friends.

A spokesperson for the family says they have lost the matriarch of their family and that the love she had for her whole family knew no bounds.

Franklin had been fighting ill health since 2010 when she was diagnosed with a tumor, but she returned to performing after undergoing surgery and later retired in 2017.

The extraordinary singer sold more than 75 million records in her lifetime, won 18 Grammy awards, 20 No.1 singles on the R&B chart and had 77 entries in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Many people have paid homage to the legend including former United States President, Barak Obama, who took to social media to pay tribute to the queen of soul.

“Aretha helped define the American experience in her voice, we could feel our history all of it and in every shade our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest to redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

Others have taken to Twitter to express their condolences. 

Michelle Obama tweeted:

Singer Paul McCartney says:

Singer John Legend tweeted:

Franklin is survived by her four sons Clarence, Edward, Ted, and Kecalf.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community