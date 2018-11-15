Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 to be held in Aotearoa

Mark Robinson (NZR), Dr. Farah Palmer, Steve Tew (NZR CEO) and Bill Beaumont (World Rugby)

Women’s rugby in New Zealand has taken another step forward today, with the next edition of the World Cup to be held in Auckland and Whangarei in three years time.

NZ Rugby board member and iconic former player Dr. Farah Palmer is jubilant at the announcement. Speaking to media at the Waterbury Hotel in Dublin today, she said:

“There’s been a lot of work to get to this point. We’ve been thinking about this for a year, we’ve got a team that’s put forward a really good bid. I just spoke from the heart, really.”

Dr. Palmer also acknowledged her heritage as a former World Cup-winning captain of the Black Ferns.

“I started the presentation with a verse from the Black Ferns haka, just to make me feel grounded and calm. It made me feel like I had all my whanau and sisters with me while I was out there trying to do my best.”

NZ Rugby CEO Steve Tew was there as well, and was also ecstatic at the result.

“It’s huge for the country - another major international event coming to New Zealand and a chance to execute an outstanding tournament.

“We’re working very hard to make rugby as inclusive as we possibly can be. If we achieve that, we can help New Zealand be a better society.”

It will be the first time that the tournament will be held in New Zealand, and will follow on from the enormously successful 2017 edition. The Black Ferns won the World Cup after defeating England 41-32 in the final, which was played in front of a record crowd of 17,115. It was the sixth time the Black Ferns have taken the cup home, and their Sevens counterparts also retained their World Cup title earlier this year as well.