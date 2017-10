Winston Peters is in talks with the Labour Party after meeting with National this morning to discuss working with either parties in a coalition government.

The special votes count show Labour and the Greens have gained one seat each. This pushes Labour up to 46 seats in Parliament and the Greens up to 8.

The National Party has lost two and now holds 56. Peters has been tight-lipped since election night but is expected to announce a decision sometime this week.