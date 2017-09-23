Winston Peters happy with New Zealand First election campaign

Preliminary results with a total of 14.7 booths counted show New Zealand First with 7% of the national vote so far.

Next year will mark 40 years since New Zealand First leader Winston Peters first entered parliament and at this stage he is the potential kingmaker.

Peters has previously formed coalition governments with both National and Labour.

Based in Russell at the Duke of Marlborough hotel Peters was not overly confident but remained hopeful.

He told Te Kāea reporter Heeni Brown he is thankful for all the support he has received from his family, friends and fellow New Zealand Firstt members.

He believes his party has run a great campaign and is looking forward to watching the results come in.