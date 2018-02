Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand will contribute a further NZ$7 million to improve newborn mortality rates in the Pacific.

Nearly 1,700 children under five years of age died in the Pacific in 2016.

More than 80% of those children died within their first year of life and half of those children died in their first 28 days.

Funding will help the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Vanuatu.