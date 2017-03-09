Wild weather: Update on road closures, school closures

Several roads remained closed this morning following yesterday's deluge. The Coromandel Peninsula is one of the worst-affected areas with more heavy rain expected today.

Below are updates on road closures in the Coromandel Peninsula:

State Highway 25 between Kopu and Thames is now open

State Highway 25 at Whiritoa is closed because of slips

State Highway 25 Between Onemana and Whangamata is closed because of flooding

State Highway 25 Between Hikuai and Tairua is now open, contractors are monitoring the area, please drive with caution

State Highway 25 from Kereta to Te Kouma take care because of slips

Tapu-Coroglen Road is closed - slips and flooding, contractor working on the road

Whangamata - Flooding / Slips. Road is closed between SH 25 Harry Watt Rd To Port Rd in both directions.

Thames Coast Road is open but extreme caution is required due to surface flooding and debris.

DETOUR: Northbound: Sh25, Port Rd, Hetherington Rd, Harry Watt Rd, Sh25 Southbound: Northbound In Reverse.Motorists can get the latest real time information on SH from:

0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

On the move traffic and travel:

Rain is still falling in some areas and more heavy rain is expected this afternoon. The Metservice forecast is that a further 30-40mm may accumulate until midday today.

Another period of heavy rain is expected from about midday Thursday to Friday night, with another possible 150-180mm of rain, with peak intensities of 15-25mm per hour.

We’ve also got a Severe Weather Watch for gales for the Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato for this morning.

School updates:

Whenuakite and Coroglen Schools are closed today, Mercury Bay Area School, Te Rerenga and Hikuai Schools are open however no buses are running. Please check with your school.

A Civil Defence Centre is on standby at Whangamata Hall for those who need assistance.