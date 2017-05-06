Wellington Police still seeking escaped prisoner Rikihana Tawhai

Wellington Police are continuing their search for Rikihana (Ricky) Tawhai who has escaped from custody at Porirua Court, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Tawhai fled at approximately 10:10am, Saturday 6 May, 2017.

The accused presented ill and an ambulance was called. While being assessed, Tawhai ran off and exited the courthouse.

Tawhai is 27-year-old, and described as 170cm tall and of solid build.

He has tattoos on both arms, including five bulldog heads tattooed on his left forearm.

Tawhai is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Māori Television spoke to Police communications this afternoon and they (Police) could not provide any further details in relation to the ongoing situation.

Police are asking for those with information to contact them.

Any sightings of him should be reported immediately to 111.