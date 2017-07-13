Wellington hammered by bad weather

Wellington is being battered by bad weather which has seen flights and ferry cancellations throughout the day.

Severe gail and rain has left hundreds without power as the storm hammered the region with the force of a tropical cyclone.

The Wellington City Council Call Centre was kept busy with scores of calls about trees and branches down on roads and slips and other storm related damage.

Motorists are being urged to take care due to the likelihood of more slips and trees coming down on roads during the day.

The bad weather is expected to continue and has spread across the central north island.