Māori songstress Toni Huata has released her latest song, Waiora, in celebration of Māori Music Month.

Huata says the song acknowledges our waters, the rejuvenation within our bodies and the environment.

She says that our bodies are made up of mostly water so it's no surprise that we are affected by the lack of water within our environment.

The song is part of Huata's upcoming album Te Rerenga - The Journey set to launch during Māori Language Week next month.

Here is Waiora -