Wāhine Māori nominated for Women of Influence Awards

A number of wāhine Māori have been nominated for the 2018 Women of Influence Awards.

Included in the list of some of the most inspiring and successful women in Aotearoa is Professor Rawinia Higgins.

Higgins was recently appointed the chair of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and has been nominated in the Board and Management category.

In the Not For Profit category CEO of Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi Natasha Takutaimoana Kemp has been nominated alongside the director of Tukau Law and Tukau Community and Clothing, Season-Mary Downs.

Judge and Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher says this year’s event will be auspicious because it falls on the eve of the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

“There’s a special buzz this time around, coming 125 years after New Zealand became the first country in the world allowing all women to vote. We can now say we’ve had three women Prime Ministers and have made massive strides towards equality that women of previous generations could have only ever dreamed of.

“The calibre of nominations and heartfelt stories shared this year make me incredibly proud to be a woman,” says Boucher.

Meanwhile, Westpac NZ chief executive David McLean says it’s heartening to see so many fresh names in the list of finalists.

“Every year the nominations are completely different and it just reminds us that there are so many women out there making a mark in their own way. It’s clear that 125 years after suffrage, the determination of New Zealand women to make society a better place is as strong as ever.”

The winners will be announced on September 18th.