Wāhine dominate Māori books and journalism awards

Wāhine journalists were well-represented last night at Massey University’s Ngā Kupu Ora Awards: Celebrating Māori Books and Journalism.

In the Māori journalism awards, Renee Kahukura Iosefa was named Māori Journalist of the Year for her 2016 story on Māori Television’s Native Affairs that saw the then-New Plymouth Mayor Andrew Judd out himself as a recovering racist, sparking a national debate on racism.

She described the award as the ‘icing on the cake’ after a decade working in Māori media and paid tribute to her fellow finalists and colleagues at Māori Television.

Kahukura Iosefa reserved her final mihi for her husband, “I just want to thank you so much because I am able to be here tonight and receive this tohu because I have a supportive and loving husband like you, who stays at home and looks after our three babies while I’m out here in the world doing all this mahi.”

Kahukura Iosefa, who is shortly to depart Māori Television to take up a Head of News and Current Affairs role in Samoan media, also took home the Best Reporter - Māori and Ethnic Affairs at the Canon Media Awards earlier this year.

Fellow Native Affairs journalist and presenter Oriini Kaipara was also a finalist in the English category at last night's awards, for her story concerning a man’s decision to have a traditionally female-only moko kauae.

Te Kāea’s Heeni Brown was a finalist in the Te Reo Māori category for her coverage of the death of esteemed academic Dr Ranginui Walker.

Meanwhile, Māori media stalwart Wena Harawira took home a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of 37 years of excellence working in many facets of Māori media.

The full list of winners in the 2017 Ngā Kupu Ora Awards: Celebrating Māori Books and Journalism:

Ngā Kupu Ora – Books

TE REO MĀORI

Te Mauri o Te Whare

Authors: Agnes McFarland; rāua ko Taiarahia Black

Publisher: NZCER Press

TE KŌRERO PONO - NON-FICTION

Decolonisation in Aotearoa: Education, research and practice

Edited by: Jessica Hutchings and Jenny Lee-Morgan

Publisher: NZCER Press

TE KŌRERO TŌRANGAPŪ - NON-FICTION POLITICS

New treaty, New Tradition: Reconciling New Zealand and Māori Law

Author: Carwyn Jones

Publisher: Victoria University Press

TE KŌRERO O MUA/TE HAURONGO - BIOGRAPHY/HISTORY

In Dark Places: The confessions of Teina Pora and an ex-cop's fight for justice

Author Michael Bennett

Publisher Paul Little Books

TE MAHI TOI - ART

A Whakapapa of Tradition: One Hundred Years of Ngāti Porou Carving, 1830-1930

Author Ngarino Ellis, with new photography by Natalie Robertson

Publisher Auckland University Press

TE TUHINGA AUAHA - CREATIVE WRITING

Stories on the Four Winds: Ngā Hau e Whā

Authors Brian Bargh, Robyn Bargh

Publisher Huia

Journalism Award Winners

Māori Journalist of the Year and winner of the English category –

Renee Kahukura Iosefa

For a story on Māori Television’s Native Affairs that saw the then-New Plymouth Mayor Andrew Judd out himself as a recovering racist, sparking a national debate on racism.

Te Reo category

Maiki Sherman

For a story that ran as part of a Māori Language Week series on the 6pm news on Newshub. Ms Sherman was also a finalist in the English category for her political analysis of King Tuheitia’s backing of the Māori party. Ms Sherman won the inaugural Māori Journalist of the Year Award last year.

Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata – Lifetime Achievement Award

Wena Harawira For 37 years Wena Harawira has led the way for Māori journalists. She’s worked in all aspects of the industry inspiring and encouraging others.