"Alofa atu nei. Alofa mai taeao" is the theme of Samoan Language Week 2018. It reinforces the importance of the language within communities around Aotearoa.

Minister for Pacific Peoples, Hon. Aupito Tofae Su'a William Sio, says "It is vital our language continues to be used by New Zealand-born Samoans and that it is passed on to the next generation."

The 2013 census confirmed that 60 percent of Samoans were able to hold an everyday conversation in the language.