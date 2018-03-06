Viagogo ticket website under investigation

The Commerce Commission is investigating ticket reselling website, Viagogo, after receiving a total of 228 complaints from people who have felt ripped-off after buying tickets from the site.

The complaints, including 21 received during the weekend, relate to events and concerts featuring artists such as Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, and Bruno Mars.

Consumer Manager Stuart Wallace says the investigation is focused on alleged false and misleading representations made by Viagogo which could breach the Fair Trading Act.

“We are currently seeking expert legal advice on whether and how we can enforce New Zealand consumer laws against Viagogo, which is based in Switzerland,” he says.

Complaints received by the commission have included people saying Viagogo made representations that it was the official ticket seller of an event, not a reselling website.

People were being sold fake tickets or the same ticket was sold multiple times.

Consumers had also purchased tickets that did not have the seating, access or other attributes that were advertised.

Some people also complained that they never received tickets they purchased and were unable to get hold of Viagogo to receive a refund.

Wallace is advising people to seriously consider whether to buy tickets from the website.

“We recommend consumers buy from primary ticket sellers. They can do this by visiting the artist or event’s official website and following the links from there.”