University of Waikato and police join forces to decrease crime rate

New Zealand Police and the University of Waikato are joining forces to establish a world-class research centre that will help better inform police in their work to prevent crime and protect the public.

Staff from NZ Police, Waikato University and other strategic partners such as ESR will work together on police research projects at the centre in Central Wellington, to be opened within the next six months. A research hub will also be established at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

The agreement between the parties will be for six years. Initial research projects are likely to focus on key priorities for police including victims, Māori and road policing.

New Zealand Police Deputy Chief Executive Strategy, Mark Evans says: " Being able to work alongside academia will enable us to not only improve our research capability, but also influence future policing decisions using evidence and insights gained from research.

Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush says: “The Centre for Evidence Based Policing and the work it produces will, I know, prove to be a valuable resource for our staff and help us improve trust and confidence with the public. Evidence will help us understand what works, what counts and what matters."

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says: “The work of the Centre will complement the work the University of Waikato is already doing through its Institute of Crime Science and is the first initiative in what I hope will be a long and productive relationship between the University of Waikato and New Zealand Police.”

Both NZ Police and the University of Waikato will benefit from this partnership – the police using the findings of research to help inform decision-making that will enhance its work; and the University of Waikato by having access to the work of the Police that will allow it to apply cross-disciplinary research to achieve impact and benefit to New Zealand.