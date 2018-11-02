"Underage sex is not a new issue"

Māori youth sexual health provider Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi's CEO, Natasha Kemp says she's not surprised by findings that a quarter of underage New Zealanders are sexually active.

“We see this out in the community in schools, alternative education, it’s right in front of us, it’s not new for health promoters out in our community delivering these services.”

It’s estimated that by the age of 17, half of all New Zealanders have had sex.

Kemp says sexual health services need to be more accessible to youth, “There aren’t a lot of health provider organisations that go out into schools and talk about sexual education and there needs to be more across the country.”

It was also revealed that having sex younger than the age of consent is more likely among Māori and Pasifika men.

More on this story tonight on Te Kāea.