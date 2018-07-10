Two-thirds of food sold at sporting events unhealthy - Otago Uni report

New research from the University of Otago says that two-thirds of food sold at rugby and netball games is considered unhealthy, undermining the positive impact of physical activity.

Hāpai Te Hauora supports the research and is calling for ministers of sport and health to help sports clubs to implement healthier nutrition policies.

Aotearoa Māori Netball Incorporated introduced a 'fizz free' policy, which encouraged fans not to bring sugary carbonated drinks to games in 2017.

The policy is now in place for all future tournaments held across the nation.

