Two NZ roads switch to higher speed limit today

The speed limit on two of the North Island's main highways has increased to 110km/h starting today.

The new speed limit stands in place at the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway (SH1) and the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (SH2).

According to NZ Transport Agency Director of Safety and Environment, Harry Wilson, it is a significant milestone for people driving on New Zealand's roads.

He says, "These are two of the best roads in New Zealand that can safely support the 110km/h speed limit, with median-barriers, no crossing roads or tight curves, and two lanes in each direction."

"It's important that people remember that all speed limits are the maximum speed - they are not the minimum, and they are not a target. At many times the safe speed for travel will be lower than the posted limit."

Wilson says, "The increasing number of deaths on our roads is unacceptable and we're working with other agencies to create a safe transport system which is more forgiving of human error. For some roads, this will likely result in current speed limits being reduced to improve safety."

For any heavy vehicles and vehicles towing, the current 90km/h speed limit still applies on 110km/h roads.

The Transport Agency urges drivers to look out for the advisory signage which alerts drivers to the beginning and end of the 110km/h sections, and always keep in the left lane if not passing.