Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board take out another win

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board has been honoured for their efforts within their community by winning an award at the prestigious New Zealand Event Awards.

The awards night took place in Auckland this week, the trust board though were no strangers to the event.

Last year they were finalists in their category for Best Community Event for 2016, and took home the award. This year seems to be a repeat of the same.

Their community event, Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa, held on the shores of Tūwharetoa moana over Waitangi weekend, took out the prize again for this year.

Representatives were at the event on the night to accept the award, and thanked those involved in their successful Waitangi event, including the hau kāinga of Pukawa Marae, Taupō District Council and all the faces behind the scenes.

