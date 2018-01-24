Turning the tide of a troubled life

Ninety-five Auckland youth are part of the Prime Minister's Youth Development programme, today Te Kāea caught up with Quincy Moka who is on a new track to success for troubled youth.

Moka, 16, admits he was a handful, now he is turning his life around.

The young Ngāpuhi man is a recipient of the Prime Minister's Youth Development Programme 2018.

Moka says, "I went through some rough patches I don't like talking about it but I got in trouble with cops and from there I thought I had to make a change in my life (I) pretty much kept out of trouble and here I am now."

Like many of the young people on the programme, Moka has faced hardships.

But now they are looking to steer their own course in life.

Taff Wikaira, spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth Development says, "A lot of them have faced barriers and have really done amazing things to overcome those barriers they been really positive role models within their schools as well. So they've been referred to the programme and we are just looking at helping them to develop fine young tamariki for the future."

A select few of girls and boys aged 17 and 18 are getting help from the Ministry of Social Development.

Wikaira said, "Well when they leave here the providers that they have been attached to remain connected to them and we make sure we keep an eye on them through their development through school."

Moka said he has "learnt that there are a lot more opportunities out there for youth today because the wrong way feels easier than taking the right way but if you stick to it you will be all right."

Moka says in 10 years he sees himself, "probably somewhere in an automotive workshop or standing where you are (reporter) talking to youth."

The programme wraps up tomorrow with a black tie dinner with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.