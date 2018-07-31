Tuku Morgan calls for individual at centre of SFO to stand down

A former advisor of the Māori King, Tukoroirangi Morgan is calling for the individual at the centre of an Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into the office of the King to stand down until the investigation is completed.

Morgan tabled the move at the tribal hui-ā-iwi held on the weekend at Hopuhopu, Ngāruawāhia, which he says was supported by members in attendance.

“Even though no wrongdoing has been highlighted and the investigation by SFO hasn't finished yet, the stigma of wrong-doing is there,” he says.

“Because of the allegations, Waikato-Tainui, the King, his office and the King Movement has come under disrepute.”

Te Kāea understands the person in question was not there, but the meeting was well attended.

Morgan says the tribe wants this issue resolved quickly.

“Who has the authority regarding this? Is it the law or us, the King Movement?”

“You tell me the law is greater than ours and the authority of the Kiingitanga? We will settle this issue.”

Morgan says he hopes the tribe will continue to have these discussions to safeguard the reputation of the iwi and the King.