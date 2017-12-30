Trio honoured for services to community, Māori

Among the recipients of the 2018 New Year Honours are several notable figures recognised for their services to Māori and the community.

This year’s honourees include Naida Glavish, Hine Manuel-Kohn and Sharon Wilson-Davis.

Rangimarie Naida Glavish (ONZM, JP) has been named a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Glavish is currently employed as the Chief Advisor Tikanga Māori with the He Kāmaka Waiora, Māori Health, for the Waitemata and Auckland District Health Boards.

In this role Ms Glavish was the catalyst behind the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between these two DHBs and Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua, and has championed appropriate cultural support for Māori patients, leading the writing, development and implementation of bicultural policies and tikanga recommended best practice guidelines.

As Chair of Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua she worked with Auckland Police and iwi leaders in 2014 on solutions for Māori homeless in the city, and is Māori Advisor to the New Zealand Police Commissioner.

She currently represents the Auckland and Waitemata District Health Boards on the Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Leadership for Whānau Ora. Ms Glavish was President of the Māori Party from 2013 until 2016.

Hinekakaho Averill (Hine) Manuel-Kohn is to receive the Queen’s Service Medal for her services to Māori and the community.

Manuel-Kohn has contributed to the establishment and development of a range of organisations and initiatives in the Wairoa district over the past 30 years, which have covered justice, community advocacy, iwi Māori development and social service delivery.

Since the 1980s Mrs Manuel-Kohn has been involved with counselling and victim support through Wairoa Alcohol and Drug Centre, Wairoa Victim Support, Wairoa Domestic Abuse Intervention Programme, Te Korowai Āwhina Trust and the Trust’s Emotional Freedom Technique Counselling Service.

She is currently a member of Tatau Tatau branch of the Tairoa Marae Māori Women’s Welfare League.

She has been involved with Te Kōhanga o Taihoa, the first Kōhanga Reo in Wairoa, since its establishment in 1981.

She has volunteered with the Wairoa Citizens Advice Bureau since 1988 and has assisted whānau with legal matters and advice through Wairoa Community Law Centre since 1999. Mrs Manuel-Kohn is a Trustee on the Board of the Community Law Centre.

Sharon Wilson-Davis has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community

Wilson-Davis has been CEO of the STRIVE Community Trust since 1997 (then known as Tamaki Ki Raro Trust) and has since worked to improve the lives of people in the Mangere community.

The Tamaki Ki Raro Trust was founded to assist with the development of Te Puea Marae and to provide commercial, social and cultural stability for the Tainui people in the area.

As CEO Ms Wilson-Davis led the organisation through major transitions and substantial growth. Under her tenure the Trust broadened its partnership with different cultural groups, particularly Pacific people, and has developed into a respected provider of employment, training and social services.

The Trust now employs more than 70 staff operating from four service centres throughout Mangere.

She was an appointed member of the Welfare Working Group from 2010 to 2011 and was previously appointed by the Children’s Commissioner as a member of the Expert Advisory Group on Solutions to Child Poverty.

She has advised and participated in the Auckland Social Policy Forum, the Child Poverty Expert Advisory Group, and the Housing Assessment Transfer Focus Group.

She was a member of Manukau City Council’s Te Manuka Board and the Safer Community Council. Ms Wilson-Davis is a past Trustee of the City of Manukau Education Trust.