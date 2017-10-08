Tributes continue to flow for Lewis Moeau

People near and far continue to arrive at Manutuke's Te Pahou marae, outside of Gisborne, to farewell Lewis Moeau, dedicated parliamentary servant and leader of his people.

Tears fell from the sky and the faces of those here to farewell the beloved Lewis Moeau.

Family spokesperson Derek Lardelli says, “he was true to himself and where he came from. He was born here and raised by his elders, then he ventured out into the world."

Visitors brought tributes from near and far; Ngāi Tahu, the Māori King, Tumu Te Heuheu and the former Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell.

"They've come to mourn him, really mourn him; not only his own people but all the other tribes as well,” Lardelli says.

Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon paid homage to Lewis for supporting his family's business; allowing them to sell vegetables on Sundays before Sunday trading was permitted

“Lewis and the wider Rongowhakaata iwi provided the greatest support. My family will never forget his hospitality, generosity and genuine spirit."

Tomorrow will be the final farewell for Lewis, he will be buried at Te Maheni cemetery tomorrow 11am.