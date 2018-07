Sir Toby Curtis and Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi have lodged a Treaty of Waitangi claim alleging that the Crown's actions in closing Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua will have a disproportionately detrimental effect on Māori.

Sir Toby said the claim was important because the large majority of the 1500 students at the schools that are being shut down are Māori.

While Dame Iritana took particular issue with the Crown's total lack of consultation with either the schools or their student's families.