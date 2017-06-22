Transformers: The Last Knight movie review

The fifth instalment of the Transformers movie franchise has hit New Zealand cinemas today.

Although Rolling Stone magazine has given it zero stars, our Te Kāea reporter Te Kuru Dewes gave it four out of five stars.

Dewes spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters to give his review of the movie.

He says, “The film is amazing to the eyes.”

However, Dewes wasn’t too impressed by the storyline.

He says, “The script isn't a strong part of it, but the pictures of the giant metal sculptures makes up for it.”

Dewes says, “Mark Wahlberg has returned as the main character. His role is similar to his other roles he plays. He is a great actor.”

Dewes was also impressed to see Anthony Hopkins join the Transformers franchise.

He says, “Audiences are lucky he is part of this film. A brilliant character he plays. He holds his character in great form which adds to the film.”

The Last Knight is rated PG-13 and it runs for two hours and 29 minutes.