TPK to review Māori media sector

The Māori Broadcasting sector is being reviewed by Te Puni Kōkiri to ensure it's responsive to the changing digital media environment. Māori Television, Te Māngai Pāho and The Māori Radio Collective will be assessed.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the 'Maori Media Sector Shift' review aims to ensure Māori broadcasting is equipped for the digital space.



"It's a new world and we need to make sure these groups can prosper in that space, on digital platforms."



The review will consider funding options, delivery, retention and access to Te Reo and tikanga Māori programming content, and alignment to Public Broadcasting.

But National's Māori Development Minister Nuk Korako says the minister should already have a plan after nine years in opposition

Korako says, "They [the broadcasters] don't know what's happening and they've just got another review and I just think the Minister is far behind the eight-ball on this one."

When asked why she didn’t already have a plan Minister Mahuta says previous government.

“The previous government did nothing, we're a new government. We want to expand our aspirations across the wider broadcasting sector."

Mahuta would not comment about how this could affect funding pools, or if restructures and job losses were expected instead leaving any decision making will be based on the review."

The review is expected to be complete by March next year.