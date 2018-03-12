Top Māori leaders to speak at Emergency Climate Change Summit

Some of New Zealand's top Māori leaders, scientists, and economic development experts are set to speak at an Emergency Climate Change Summit.

At Waitangi in February 2018, the Iwi Chairs Forum agreed to convene the first Māori Leaders' Climate Change Summit to be held in Wellington on 24-25 March 2018.

The Summit aims to update Māori leaders about the state of our climate.

Co-convenor, Mike Smith (Ngāpuhi) says the Summit is being held in response to the unprecedented recent extreme weather events and associated economic and social costs.

