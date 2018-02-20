Thor Ragnarok takes on te reo Māori

Matewa Media has announced that the Marvel blockbuster Thor Ragnarok now has subtitles in te reo Māori.

In collaboration with Air New Zealand, Matewa Media, who also translated Disney's film Moana into te reo Māori, has made the subtitles available for Thor Ragnorak as an option for viewing on Air New Zealand flights.

The only other subtitle options are English and Chinese (Traditional).

Thor Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, has made over US$850 million at the Box Office worldwide, it's also ranked in the top ten movies overall for the last year.